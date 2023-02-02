ChatGPT hype boosts C3 AI, Microsoft, Buzzfeed

MarketWatch

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) plummeted 20.7% in morning trading Thursday, putting them on track for the worst one-day performance in nearly 15 years, after the T-shirt and underwear seller eliminated its dividend and warned of a surprise first-quarter loss. For the first quarter, the company expects an adjusted per-share loss of 9 cents to 4 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of 14 cents, as the company expects “muted” consumer demand amid economic uncertainty and margin pressure as it sells through the rest of its higher-cost inventory. Hanesbrands said it was eliminating its dividend, so it can use all of its free cash flow to accelerate the pay down of debt.