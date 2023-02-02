ChatGPT hype boosts C3 AI, Microsoft, Buzzfeed
Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss how AI stocks are trading amid the ChatGPT hype.
A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.
Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?
Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.
The Nasdaq Composite dipped into a bear market last year, and the tech-heavy index is still 28% off its high. Investors often overreact to good and bad news, so stocks tend to rise too high during bull markets and fall too far during bear markets. Warren Buffett hinted at that quirk of human nature when he said, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."
Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have gotten crushed since hitting public markets, but the business is in better shape than you might think. There's billions of dollars in cash on the balance sheet, and there are growing revenue sources from USDC and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) staking.
Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move
Dividend investors should consider loading up on these stocks as this could be a good year for both of their businesses.
Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$402.2b (up 44% from FY 2021). Net...
These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.3% to 15.4%, have been bought hand over fist by billionaire investors.
Markel (MKL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 41.58% and 4.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) slumped after it reported its fiscal year and fourth-quarter earnings. The company fell short of analyst expectations, but Jamie Louko explains why he's still holding on to shares of this stalwart in this episode.
Amazon is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 2.
Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) plummeted 20.7% in morning trading Thursday, putting them on track for the worst one-day performance in nearly 15 years, after the T-shirt and underwear seller eliminated its dividend and warned of a surprise first-quarter loss. For the first quarter, the company expects an adjusted per-share loss of 9 cents to 4 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of 14 cents, as the company expects “muted” consumer demand amid economic uncertainty and margin pressure as it sells through the rest of its higher-cost inventory. Hanesbrands said it was eliminating its dividend, so it can use all of its free cash flow to accelerate the pay down of debt.
In our call of the day, LaDuc says cash is the place to be and that investors are "being paid to wait. They're getting very favorable 4.5% on their sitting cash."
Investors can acquire 38 shares of Pinterest, a social media company, with $1,000 at current levels, while that same amount will buy 47 shares of the education technology company Chegg. The company's user growth was nonexistent, which affected its business since it makes money through advertising. In the third quarter of 2022, the company grew its revenue by 8% year over year to $684.6 million.
Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."
Modine (MOD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.63% and 0.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
These tech stocks have gotten off to a flying start this year, and may spring a positive surprise following a woeful 2022.
CVS Health (CVS) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
The e-commerce giant is greatly positioned to benefit from the Chinese economy reopening and provide long-term value.