ChatGPT and stock picking: Hedge fund manager shares AI trading strategy | The Crypto Mile

On this week's episode of Yahoo Finance's The Crypto Mile, our host Brian McGleenon sat down with hedge fund manager Alpesh Patel. The discussion focused primarily on the use of artificial intelligence for trading and investment strategies. Patel emphasised the transformative power of AI in investment decisions and spoke about the ability of ChatGPT to analyze more data than any individual could do alone. He discussed how investors can outsource extensive reading and comprehension to ChatGPT, resulting in more informed decision-making. Patel then highlighted the need to ask the right questions or prompts to make the most of AI-apps, giving examples of prompts and plugins to aid successful investment decisions.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: On this week's episode of The Crypto Mile, I'm joined by Alpesh Patel, hedge fund manager and author. In the last few months, artificial intelligence has disrupted many sectors of society. Today, we look at how AI can be used in the world of trading and investing. Alpesh, welcome to this week's episode.

ALPESH PATEL: Thank you. Thanks very much.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Great to have you. Now, let's look at the world of AI. Let's look at how this can be used in the context of trading and stuff like that. There's a lot of apps out there. Can you break it down without any kind of the other technical jargon?

ALPESH PATEL: Yeah, absolutely. You know, I've not been this excited about tech since stumbling across the internet a quarter of a century ago. So if you take the one that everyone's heard of, ChatGPT, what this allows you to do in investing is you can look at a lot more data than you otherwise could have done. Because before, you might read a magazine or an article and you think, oh, I like that stock name. The journalist makes a convincing case. I might buy it.

So you're looking in a universe of one stock and hoping that the journalists had done their homework. Now, you can tell it or even give it the data to look at, and we can talk about that in a second, and then you can ask it the right questions, which is a skill in itself and an important one where people get things wrong. And we can talk about that separately as well. And that means the most important thing in investing, you've done-- you know when they say do your own due diligence. Well, you've looked at a lot more information, and you've asked the right questions. Those are two things which people haven't actually been doing properly at all as private investors.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: So you've outsourced that due diligence to an application that's run by artificial intelligence?

ALPESH PATEL: Exactly. Well, what you've done is you've given it to a machine as we do in so much things in life. I mean, I no longer, if I want to send you a message, sort of hand-deliver it. I outsource it to Microsoft Outlook to deliver it. It's a similar thing to that, or a calculator. I don't do the maths in my head anymore, I just get the machine. I outsource it to that.

We're just outsourcing reading more information than you could ever read before and also comprehending it in a way which you possibly couldn't because you can ask it to-- as I have done in the past with my things, I said, imagine you are Warren Buffett. So it will read through all his way of investing. Or imagine you've read and comprehended the most important academic literature on investing in the last two decades. So I then know it's filtering through that knowledge base. Now, tell me, and then ask it what information I want as an output.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: OK, so that knowledge base, we're talking about the data that the information and its sources. Does it have a large sort of wide variety or is it siloed?

ALPESH PATEL: And this is again where people often make the mistake. They say, well, wait a minute, ChatGPT is only-- it stopped learning at 2021. Well, no. Because if you look at ChatGPT-4 Plus-- and I'm using that. There are other engines. You've got Bing's, and you've got Bard, and all the rest of it. So there are other engines. What you've got there is you can plug in the data yourself.

So when I did this, I put in an Excel spreadsheet with information. And you could get the data from Yahoo Finance, for instance. I tell people actually this by coincidence. I say to them, this is the Dow 30 stocks. Now, download the data on their price earnings ratio, so valuations, growth, dividend yield. Put that into the input box. But there's even apps now which allow you to plug in an Excel spreadsheet anyway.

So the data you get, for instance, that you guys provide on stock prices and all the financial ratios that go in, which most people won't even understand. Well, what's a P/E ratio? You don't need to understand. You need to know, OK, that's about valuation. This is about growth. You plug that, and then you ask it a question. Based-- imagine you're Warren Buffett or whichever investor style you want. But let's just assume Buffett.

Imagine that you are Nobel Prize winner Eugene Fama, another great investor, and you want to pick the most undervalued stocks with the best growth, which are most likely to succeed over the next 12 months based on the data that I've given you and all the knowledge, and information that you have to hand, and what I've asked you to read, which of these stocks should I look at? And I actually asked it to do this.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: OK, this is your prompt that you put in.

ALPESH PATEL: This is the prompt to put in. There's actually other apps like PromptPerfect, there are others, which will finesse your prompt. Like most things in life, it's about asking the right question to the right person. Now, we've got the right person now, in that we've got AI, but you've got to give it the right information and not just assume it's got it. So you might plug it in, and you've got to ask the right question. You've got to get the prompt right. And so I use these tools to make sure-- I put a first draft in and then it improves that prompt.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Right, OK. If we're looking at all this sort of stuff, can you give an example of, say, two or three different prompts that people might use?

ALPESH PATEL: So what I did is I went back to the data I had at the end of 2021. Because I knew 2022, as we all know, was a bad year for the market. So we know that. So I gave it the data of stocks on 2021-- December 2021 knowing 2022 is going to be awful. And I said to it, these are the stock, which should I look at for 2022? And I wanted to see if it could find stocks which, in an awful market, would do well.

And guess what? No, I don't have a private jet parked outside. It didn't. It didn't. It gave me some stocks, and I look forward, and those stocks actually didn't do well. So then I said to it, well, I told you to be Warren Buffett. I told you to read the greatest literature out there on investing. I told you valuation is important. Growth is important. Dividend yield is important. How come the stocks you picked were rubbish?

And it said, well, if the market had fallen or if-- and this was the case with one of the companies. The companies had wrongly stated their accounts, and that actually did happen with one of the stocks it picked. So it looked good company, but actually, subsequently found out in 2022 the company had wrongly stated their account. So it actually gave very good rational arguments, which were very humbling.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Based on the data it was given?

ALPESH PATEL: Based on the data and based on me then telling it, hey, you were rubbish. And it told me, well, that's because I can't guarantee the future, and I can't pick you stocks if the market doesn't do well, if it's a down year, which can happen. So it was telling us what we should already know and not be overconfident about, which is the future isn't guaranteed and the markets don't always go up.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Well, can you share some real-world examples of what has done well?

ALPESH PATEL: Yeah. So then I asked it, for this year going forward in January, I said, what kind of company should I look at? And I compared it to the ones I picked based on my own data and my own database and downloading this data. And it confirms some of the ones I already had. It didn't know I'd pick them. So that made me even more confident because I asked it to look at this ton of data and all the knowledge it has. It also picked a couple that I didn't have, which I then thought, oh, maybe I should revisit this.

So it's good at confirming what you might already know. That's important. Let's not underestimate that. It's also good at double-checking your homework in case you've missed ones. And I said, well, I'm not bothered about those opportunities. And by the way, it did come up with Apple, Microsoft for this year. It told me once that I should revisit. And more importantly, it also-- I looked at those companies it ensured that I hadn't picked any which were bad.

So there's a multitude of things it can do. What it doesn't do is the thing everybody wants it to do, which is tell me looking forward, oh, mighty genie, what does the future look like?

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Like changing riches.

ALPESH PATEL: Of course, it can't do that. Exactly. It can't, of course, naturally. But having said that, in that it gave a Microsoft and an Apple. And this year, they've done phenomenally well. Well, good. But I'd pick those anyway

BRIAN MCGLEENON: OK. So what are the best strategies to use with this? Are we saying for investing for like 12 months returns, three months returns?

ALPESH PATEL: Personally, I think so, because you've got more time to analyze. I think if you're trading and asking it to come up with trading algorithms-- and I'm sure people can and something we will look at at some point. I'm sure you can do that. It's a whole different ball game. But what I've also found-- and we saw this because JP Morgan announced it, is they're going to unleash it on all of their information. So they have their own private information.

And they're going to unleash it on that so that their investment advisors, who might not all be of a consistent quality, let's put it that way politely, can then ask the questions and say, which stocks look rather good for Mr. Jones' medium risk and what does JP Morgan say? And it will pull it out and say, well, JP Morgan says this. So everybody keeps their home style, and their home line, and all the rest of it. So it keeps consistency. But it also allows JP Morgan to market "we use AI for our stock."

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Not everyone has access to that, the siloed data.

ALPESH PATEL: All similarly, Bloomberg are doing it. Not everybody has access to that. So what you can do when you do get a PDF-- and I did this live on air with BBC. They'd asked me about UBS's earnings. And they said, well, we're going to come bring you back on in an hour, Alpesh. Once the earnings are out, let us know.

So I took the PDF of the earnings. I couldn't read that. In the old days, I would have read all that and said, well this, this, this looks worrying. This is good. And I would have started at the back because that's where when these earnings announcements come out. That's where the bad stuff is.

So I got ChatGPT to do it. I put it in, and you can get now the plug-ins for reading PDFs, which is incredibly useful. If you're an analyst and you're thinking, oh, god, I've got to read 50 pages and summarize it for the boss, yawn.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: But just to break in, it's the prompt that you ask it when it reads the PDF.

ALPESH PATEL: So important. So important.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Can you tell us the kind of prompts that you put in?

ALPESH PATEL: So the prompt with that is I've got to give it a roll. So I'll say to it, imagine you are the top analyst at Goldman Sachs, and you've got a PhD in economics and financial economics, and you are reading this PDF. I need a summary in 500 words, or whatever, of the most important salient points given that I am a hedge fund manager and I will be making investment decisions based upon what you say. So now, it's got a clearer answer.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Do you see it replacing traders, analysts, and things like that? Or do you see it just being always a co-pilot?

ALPESH PATEL: I think-- and Microsoft usefully have called it co-pilot for Microsoft Office. If you'd asked me that a year ago, I would have said, no, it's going to sack everyone. Now that I've used it in my company, I didn't sack people. They became more useful to me. They became more productive, more efficient. They allowed me to earn more money than they had done before.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: So you're using this as for hedge fund managing, asset managing already.

ALPESH PATEL: Yeah.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Now, what's happening with Wall Street, what's happening down in the city, are they using it also?

ALPESH PATEL: Well, you've got two types of them. You've got the JP Morgan types who are saying we're going to use it. It's great for their marketing. It also means that all their individual advisors, as I said, can be of consistent quality. Because what your biggest worry is you've got a JP Morgan representative, and he gives some duff advice to a client, and the word gets out. This is controlling them to make sure they only toe the line because they're going to use this to ask the right questions.

And you might say, well, doesn't that make them redundant? If you're about to deploy $10 million through JP Morgan, you really want to speak to a human. Then you've got the other firms who have not even heard about it.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Right, big first.

ALPESH PATEL: Because they just-- yeah, I mean, I was speaking to a Swiss private bank and a member of the board there two weeks ago. And I said, do you know JP Morgan-- he didn't even know JP Morgan were doing this. And I said, well, I think you guys better look at it. He said they're going to bring it up at the next board meeting. I said, look, do it. If for no other reason, then your clients are going to say how come you're not using AI? So even if it's just marketing-- because asset management, 80% of it is just a marketing business. It's getting more money in.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: But the thing is, would it long-term make analysts investors lazy?

ALPESH PATEL: Oh, definitely, it's going to-- in the way the calculator and the schoolteacher, the old school master with the cane in his hand said, oh, no, no more logarithmic tables and no more mental arithmetic. It's going-- the calculator is going to make people lazy. And the calculators made us lazy. Taking notes in the iPhone has made us lazy because we don't remember anything now. We just always write it down. So, yeah, it'll make us lazy.

It'll make us-- but you know what it'll do? The ones who are the cream, the ones who want to get ahead, who want to do better, they will never be lazy. They won't ever be lazy.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: We've talked about Wall Street. We've talked about the city. What can the ordinary investor do, just the normal person using these things?

ALPESH PATEL: Well, that's the beauty of it. Unlike other technology where-- when you look at Blockchain, and crypto, and all that sort of techie stuff where you really have to be a geek to understand, this is actually geared towards the regular person.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Low barrier of entry into this.

ALPESH PATEL: Look, ChatGPT is free, or you can pay 20 pounds a month. You've got zero entry barrier. The skill is getting the question right. And here's the other beauty of that. Human imagination is so rubbish. We know it's rubbish. Because when we gave humanity the internet, which was the sum total of all knowledge that's ever existed, from ancient wisdom and the philosophies of great faiths to the knowledge of the most wisest people that have ever lived, people started looking at cats playing with cotton wool. Right? So we know what humanity is like.

But for those 10% who want to get ahead in life and want to use it properly, you could just plug in, I'm going to be interviewed on Yahoo Finance. Well, how should I be a good interviewee? And it'll give me-- it gives me the answers. I've got a cover letter to write for a job, you've got to do research on any topic. It's just a heck of a lot more powerful and better.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: If I don't know much about trading, maybe I look at the FT9 again. And I go to one of these apps. What is the best first prompt that I should enter in just to give me maybe a return within a year, or something like that, a return-- a reasonable return within a year on my investment?

ALPESH PATEL: You've just done it.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: That basically--

ALPESH PATEL: You just said it.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: --you type it as easy as that?

ALPESH PATEL: That's what people get wrong. They don't have a conversation with it. It's supposed to be conversational, chat. So that prompt you just gave and the question you just asked me-- and I get asked these questions all the time on email. And I'll have one window open on my computer where I'll just cut and paste the question and it'll reply back.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: If all the institutions may start using this, if normal investors are using it as well, are there any ethical considerations that we need to look at?

ALPESH PATEL: I'm on the side of, please don't let the moral police start banning it. Let's work out what the problems are when they occur rather than ahead of time. The bigger worry is there'll always be fraudsters and scammers, people who create fake AI images and deepfakes. And we've seen that already.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: We've seen that, yeah.

ALPESH PATEL: And voice fakes. Let's focus on targeting them rather than ruining it for the rest of us and banning it for the rest of us in order to try and stop those people. There's many good people who just want to use this for good. Don't just lock it out. We need to make a lot more effort of hunting down the fraudsters, the organized criminals. And I think all these governments need to work a lot harder shutting those down, time and time again, getting those people behind bars so the rest of us can live in a free environment.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: As a closing question, if you had-- say you're an asset manager. You are an asset manager, of course. But you have, let's say, $1 billion. Would you either go to an analyst, human analyst, or use AI? And you don't know what the human analyst is like. He could be good, bad, or indifferent. Who would you pick?

ALPESH PATEL: I think you know what the answer is from everything I've said. It's got to be AI because I know that AI will have a greater knowledge than any human analyst.

BRIAN MCGLEENON: Alpesh Patel. Thank you so much for coming on this week's episode of The Crypto Mile.

ALPESH PATEL: Thank you. Thanks very much.