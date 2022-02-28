Chelsea FC owner to step back from club, assist in Russia-Ukraine negotiations
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer discusses how the Russian Chelsea Football Club owner is responding to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Shares of electric cars leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped in early trading Monday after its car battery partner Panasonic announced it will produce Tesla's new 4680 lithium ion batteries at a production facility in Japan -- perhaps in as little as one year from now. Tesla stock is up 4.7% in response as of 10:25 a.m. ET. The 4680 is a new kind of lithium ion battery, first revealed at Tesla's Battery Day presentation in 2020.
Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.
(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin announced countersanctions as countries around the world piled up penalties against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government in Kyiv reported that civilians were killed by shelling in the second-largest city Kharkiv as fighting intensified across the nation.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Cred
Shares of First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) had jumped nearly 30% as of 10:58 a.m. ET today after the bank announced that it will be acquired by The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD). TD Bank will acquire First Horizon, a regional bank in the southeastern U.S with roughly $89 billion of assets, for $13.4 billion in cash, or $25 per share. The acquisition will grow TD Bank's U.S. operations to $614 billion in total assets, making it the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. It will provide immediate scale to TD in Louisiana and Tennessee while filling in holes in the bank's existing footprint in Florida and the Carolinas.
Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.
(Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateThe VanEck Russia ET
What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.
Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.
Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).
BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.
Terms include $2 billion in cash up front, plus up to $335 million in additional cash payments to be paid in 2024, and $1 billion in convertible preferred equity that will give Viatris a 12.9% stake in Biocon Biologics.
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Lordstown Motors' stock performance after it announced its production forecast.
Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
The yearly results for Newmont Corporation ( NYSE:NEM ) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its...
Viatris stock tumbled Monday on its plan to sell its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics. The deal is set to close later this year.
Amid the turmoil in the markets, here is perhaps the best risk-reward choice among FAANG stocks today. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a FAANG stock one can buy today with confidence. Thanks to the technology sell-off, Alphabet is down about 13% from its recent all-time highs, in spite of a blowout recent earnings report.
Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.
With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.
ENERGY giant BP’s decision to sever links with Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has piled pressure on other oil majors to follow suit, with FTSE 100 rival Shell facing calls to dump its Russian assets. BP’s share price plunged by 7.5% today, despite a surge in Brent Crude and natural gas prices, as investors were taken by surprise at its decision to abandon a 20% holding in the state-run oil company, ending a lucrative 30-year association with Russia. Rosneft accounted for almost a fifth of BP’s $12.8 billion profits in 2021.
Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.