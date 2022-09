TechCrunch

In recent months, Google has been steadily adding new tools to help consumers choose more sustainable options when using its services like Google Maps, Google Flights and hotel search. On Tuesday, the company announced it's expanding these efforts with the addition of a handful of new features that allow travelers to better filter their searches to make sustainable choices when booking flights or hotels as well as improved options for trains. The new features complement Google's existing options that have allowed consumers to view eco-related information about their travel choices -- like the estimated carbon emissions on flights, or whether or not the hotels carry an "eco-label" from a trusted third-party group, Google noted.