Chevrolet reveals new Corvette Z06 at LA Auto Show

Shares of tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) got an unexpected bump in stock price Thursday after Bloomberg reported that the company is "pushing to accelerate development of its electric car" and "refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities." Apple Watch software executive Kevin Lynch is spearheading the Apple effort, reports Bloomberg, and "targeting a launch of its self-driving car in four years." Bloomberg notes that industry insiders who've been monitoring Apple's efforts in this field had anticipated it would take Apple more like five to seven years to put a self-driving car on the road.