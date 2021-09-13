Chevron readies for ESG-focused investor day — here’s what we’re watching

MarketWatch

If your deceased loved on (the decedent) left appreciated capital gain assets — such as real property and/or securities held in taxable brokerage firm accounts, the federal income tax basis of those assets are increased to reflect fair market value (FMV) as of: (1) the decedent’s date of death or (2) the alternate valuation date of six months later if the executor of the estate chooses to use the alternate valuation date. Then, when an inherited capital gain asset is sold, federal capital gains tax is only owed the appreciation (if any) that occurs after the applicable magic date. This pro-taxpayer rule can dramatically lower or even eliminate the federal income tax hit when an inherited asset is sold.