Chewy reports mixed Q3 earnings, lowers profit forecast

Pet retailer Chewy (CHWY) shares dropped in Wednesday's extended trading session after posting mixed third-quarter results, topping adjusted EPS estimates while narrowly missing on revenue.

Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal, Pras Subramanian, and Josh Schafer take a closer look at Chewy's performance while lowering its full-year profit guidance.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.