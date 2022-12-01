Chicago Fed names Austan Goolsbee as next president

Reuters

"Moderating the pace and the level of rate increases will allow us to more fully assess the effects of our...actions and the effect they are having on economic activity," Bowman said during a financial services event held in New York. Bowman, who has been a proponent of more swift action to curb inflation than some of her rate-setting colleagues, nevertheless said that inflation data over the last month, while showing price pressures slowing slightly, "are still unacceptably high." In the 12 months through October, the PCE price index increased 6.0% after advancing 6.3% in September.