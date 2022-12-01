Chicago Fed names Austan Goolsbee as next president
Economist and Obama-era economic adviser has been named the next president of the Chicago Fed.
The former Speaker of the House says he opposes Biden's policies, but can't deny the accomplishments of the president's party in the 2022 midterms.
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is closing in on a deal to cap the price of Russian crude oil at $60 a barrel, their latest attempt to clinch an agreement before a Monday deadline, according to people familiar with the matter.
The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.
(Bloomberg) -- A key gauge of US consumer prices posted the second-smallest increase this year while spending accelerated, offering hope that the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes are cooling inflation without sparking a recession.
American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.
French oil giant TotalEnergies has become the first major North Sea operator to cut investment as a direct result of Rishi Sunak's windfall tax.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said that while policymakers may soon moderate the pace of interest-rate hikes, persistent inflation may call for a higher peak rate than she had expected a few months ago.
A foreign military sale for the Boeing Co. will mean aircraft work in Wichita. Boeing (NYSE: BA) has been awarded a $398.2 million contract for the production of two more of its KC-46 tankers for Japan. According to a notice of the award from the U.S. Department of Defense, the work is expected to be completed by late June 2025.
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is opening the door to a sweeping rewrite of the 17-year-old US biofuel mandate, including a plan to encourage use of renewable natural gas to power electric vehicles, which could benefit Tesla Inc. and other automakers.
"Moderating the pace and the level of rate increases will allow us to more fully assess the effects of our...actions and the effect they are having on economic activity," Bowman said during a financial services event held in New York. Bowman, who has been a proponent of more swift action to curb inflation than some of her rate-setting colleagues, nevertheless said that inflation data over the last month, while showing price pressures slowing slightly, "are still unacceptably high." In the 12 months through October, the PCE price index increased 6.0% after advancing 6.3% in September.
Many of us are familiar with the traditional route to retirement. You get a job, open retirement savings accounts and eventually enter your golden years and retire. Then you sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labors. However, not … Continue reading → The post Medical Retirement vs. Regular Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Both measures now head to the Senate. The imposition of the deal would end a long-running labor dispute between Union Pacific, CSX and other freight railroads and more than 115,000 workers.
In this article, we take a look at the 25 most capitalist nations in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of capitalism around the world and go directly to 5 Most Capitalist Nations in the World. The end of the cold war accelerated the worldwide adoption of free-market principles and led many countries […]
Several fintech stocks reversed course and moved higher this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a highly anticipated press conference, said that the Fed is preparing to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 3% higher in the final hour of trading today. Meanwhile, shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were up close to 6%.
The holiday season is an expensive time, and this year things may be even worse. With the economy struggling, many Americans are left wondering if they will get a stimulus check deposited into their bank accounts to cover costs this festive season. A number of states have authorized inflation-relief payments or other forms of financial assistance for residents.
Railroad workers are unionized and their contract is set to expire on Dec. 9, which has prompted speculation about a possible railroad strike that could disrupt travel and cripple supply chains.
While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Lawmakers are seeking to end to a long-running fight between the unions that represent more than 115,000 railroad workers and big railroads.
A key barometer of American factories fell to a 30-month low of 49% in November --- contracting for the first time since the start of the pandemic --- in another sign the U.S. economy is getting weaker.
The day's initial focus was on the Alibaba entrepreneur's extended stay in Japan before word broke that China's former president has died at 96.