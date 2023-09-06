Chick-Fil-A to offer drive thru pick up for mobile orders

Reuters
Executive chairman and largest shareholder Ryan Cohen has been steering GameStop toward a more online-focused model as the chain, largely dependent on physical stores, strives to rebound from a recent slump in sales. Revenue rose about 2% to $1.16 billion for the quarter ended July 29, GameStop said, topping estimates of $1.14 billion, according to three analysts polled by LSEG. The revenue rise was primarily due to a "significant software release", as well as increased sales of new gaming hardware in certain international segments, the company said, but did not elaborate on the software release.