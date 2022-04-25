U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,203.48
    -68.30 (-1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,344.79
    -466.61 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,736.74
    -102.55 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.62
    -23.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.55
    -6.52 (-6.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.10
    -40.20 (-2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.65 (-2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    -0.0093 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7660
    -0.1400 (-4.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2710
    -0.0125 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5730
    -0.8520 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,036.92
    -628.83 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.78
    -2.11 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

China Beige Book CEO explains 'the big X factor’ for China's lockdowns

China Beige Book CEO Leland Miller joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss China’s COVID-19 policy, economic growth, and the outlook for Asian markets amid lockdowns.

