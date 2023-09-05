China: Consumers 'shell shocked' over economic slowdown, strategist says

China's GDP outlook has tumbled on Wall Street's new forecasts projecting the country's economy to overtake the United States' in the 2040s. ClearBridge Investments Head of Economic and Market Strategy Jeff Schulze discusses China's slower-than-expected recovery coming out of its zero COVID policies.

"If you look at the data today with the services disappointing that China does need to view more stimulus and they need to support the property markets," Schulze says. "The one thing they need to do is restore confidence in both consumers and businesses."

Schulze also talks about how investors should be viewing Chinese assets and other opportunities offered in foreign markets such as India.