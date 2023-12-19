China Earthquake: More Than 100 Killed and Hundreds Injured
Search and rescue operations were underway in northwestern China, after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Gansu province, killing more than 100 people. Photo: Zhang Ling/Xinhua/Zuma Press
Toshiba will be delisted on Wednesday after 74 years on the Tokyo exchange, following a decade of upheaval and scandal that brought down one of Japan's biggest brands and ushered in a buyout and an uncertain future. The conglomerate is being taken private by a group of investors led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners(JIP) that also includes financial services firm Orix, utility Chubu Electric Power and chipmaker Rohm. The $14 billion takeover puts Toshiba in domestic hands after protracted battles with overseas activist investors that paralysed the maker of batteries, chips, and nuclear and defence equipment.
The sudden death of Tang Xiao'ou, a key figure behind China's facial recognition technology and a cofounder of SenseTime Group, is the latest challenge to face the US-sanctioned artificial intelligence (AI) giant, with its shares losing 11 per cent in Hong Kong on Monday. Shares of SenseTime, once held up as a model of China's AI capabilities thanks to the strong research credentials of Tang, a professor with the Chinese University of Hong Kong, have dropped to their lowest-ever level since its
For years Tesla has avoided, or at least minimized, the impact of labor strife and unionization at its plants across the globe. But it seems the times, and growing favorable public opinion for workers to get more for the fruits of their labor, have changed the calculus.
A four-year sentence for Trevor Milton is less than what prosecutors wanted for the executive convicted of spreading lies about the electric vehicle company he founded.
(Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former Chief Executive Officer Trevor Milton was ordered to spend four years behind bars for lying to shareholders about the electric-truck maker’s progress.Most Read from BloombergApple Races to Tweak Software Ahead of Looming US Watch BanApple to Halt US Sales of Smartwatches After Patent LossWhat If Putin Wins? US Allies Fear Defeat as Ukraine Aid StallsCiti Suit Raises #MeToo Claims at Wall Street’s Top LevelsGulf Splits Hinder US Efforts to End Houthi
Starbucks is no stranger to controversy. But few issues have been as tricky to navigate as the company’s response to the war.
Some gig shoppers reject orders from Walmart during the holidays. ‘It’s like bumper cars for carriages in there.’
Cuban craft vendor Melani Ramos says she is feeling pretty down ahead of the holidays this year, as shelves that are bare and friends and family lost to a record-breaking exodus off the island mean there is little Christmas cheer to go around. Cuba's economy - saddled by U.S. sanctions, a tourism shortfall and a lingering pandemic hangover - is nearing collapse, with fuel, food and medicine shortages rampant, public transportation scarce and tensions running high. Production of pork, rice and beans - all staples on the traditional holiday dinner table - has plunged 80% in 2023, according to the Minister of Agriculture, Ydael Perez, in statements on television.
The US Department of Justice says it has disrupted the Blackcat ransomware group. Also called ALPHV or Noberus, the group has targeted over 1,000 computer networks and extorted millions of dollars from victims.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. officials say they have seized digital extortion websites associated with the notorious "Blackcat" ransomware gang and are helping dozens of victims recover their data. Blackcat - also known as ALPHV or Noberus - is accused of working with the prolific hacking gang known as "Scattered Spider," which has terrorized major businesses including MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment. In a statement published on Tuesday, the Justice Department said that it had "gained visibility into the Blackcat ransomware group's computer network" and seized "several websites."
Meta Platform's Oversight Board said on Tuesday that the social media company erred in removing two videos depicting hostages and injured people in the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying the videos were valuable to understanding human suffering in the war. Since Hamas' attack in Israel on Oct. 7, social media platforms have seen renewed scrutiny over their content moderation practices due to a surge in misinformation and accusations that the companies have promoted certain viewpoints about the conflict. The videos about the conflict are the first time that the Oversight Board, an independent body that reviews content decisions on Meta's Facebook and Instagram, examined cases on an expedited basis.
Warehouses and freight trucks take a toll on residents, while corporate "community engagement" plans do little but silence local voices.
Watching a countdown of the auction's final minutes on Monday, Erin Holcomb couldn't believe it: the sale price kept jumping for the rare, gold Nike Air Jordan 3s that were anonymously dropped in the donation chute of the Oregon shelter where she works in Portland. “In the last five minutes it went up and up, and every time we saw that number increase, there were tears and people clapping,” Holcomb, director of staff ministries at the Portland Rescue Mission, told The Associated Press. The sneakers, one of just a few custom pairs that had been made for filmmaker Spike Lee, ultimately sold for $50,800 — more than double the high end of the predicted sale price.
Most Swedes support an ongoing mechanics strike at Tesla's workshops in the Nordic country over the right to collective bargaining, an opinion poll by Novus showed. The U.S. car maker is facing a backlash from unions and pension funds across the Nordic region over its refusal to accept the demand from trade union IF Metall, whose members at Tesla workshops have been on strike since October.
Members of a union representing German train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to stage open-ended strikes in a bitter dispute with the main national railway operator over working hours and pay, union leaders said Tuesday. The GDL union said that 97% of members who voted in a ballot authorized fully fledged strikes at state-owned Deutsche Bahn, easily beating the 75% approval required. GDL already has staged two one-day “warning strikes," a common tactic in German wage negotiations.
An explosion and inferno at Guinea’s main fuel depot in the capital of Conakry left at least 13 people dead and 178 injured, authorities said Monday, as the West African country was assisted by other nations in managing the disaster. The massive explosion sparked the fire at the Guinean Petroleum Company depot after midnight Sunday, Guinea's presidency said. It caused significant damage in the heart of the Kaloum administrative district, home to most government offices.
The Environmental Protection Agency conducted more on-site inspections of polluting industrial sites this year than any time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said Monday as it seeks to reinvigorate its enforcement program after more than a decade of budget cuts. EPA opened nearly 200 criminal investigations this year, a 70% increase over 2022, the agency said in a report. More than half the inspections and settlements involved poor and disadvantaged communities long scarred by pollution, the agency said, reflecting the Biden administration's emphasis on environmental justice issues.
The founder of Nikola Corp. was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for his conviction for exaggerating claims about his company’s production of zero-emission 18-wheel trucks, causing investors to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars. Trevor Milton learned his fate in Manhattan federal court when Judge Edgardo Ramos announced the sentence, saying he believed that a jury in October 2022 “got it right” when it convicted him. The judge also ordered Milton to pay a $1 million fine.
The largest skilled nursing facility in St. Louis has closed suddenly, forcing about 170 residents to be bused to other care centers. The abrupt shutdown of Northview Village Nursing Home on Friday came after workers learned they might not be paid and walked out, confusing residents and their relatives. Alvin Cooper of East St. Louis, Illinois, was preparing Monday to fill out a missing person’s report on his 35-year-old son.
Black founders in the U.K. are also seeing the impact of venture’s winter year. Black founders in the United Kingdom raised only 0.95% of all venture investment allocated in the country so far this year (or just $165 million out of around $17.3 billion), according to a new report by Extend Ventures. There’s clearly been a consistent decline since 2020, the year George Floyd was murdered, spurring global support and pressure to support the Black community.