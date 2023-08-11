China economy: Credit collapse concern is real, strategist says

China's consumer prices slid into deflationary territory in July. President Biden fears that the country is a "ticking time bomb" over its slowing growth and high unemployment rate. Wells Fargo Securities Macro Strategist Erik Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of China's economy and what it means for investors moving forward.

Nelson said, "The vibes from China's economy are not good. What's concerning here is Beijing is certainly not taking the action it needs to ... and that's really concerning."

Nelson added, "If China doesn't do anything, the risk is you have a downward spiral here in activity, really predicated on this idea of the property sector being the lead problem when it comes to medium term activity. There needs to be some big action here from the central government."