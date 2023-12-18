China economy to improve in 2024 - officials

STORY: China's economy will improve next year.

That was the message from the country's ruling Communist Party during a key meeting.

It expects to see more favorable conditions and more opportunities than challenges in the coming year.

The official Xinhua agency provided a detailed readout of the yearly Central Economic Work Conference from last week.

It's an event where top leaders set economic targets for the following year.

They said macroeconomic policies will continue to provide support for economic recovery.

Xinhua quoted officials as saying China's prices are low and central government debt levels are not high.

But blockages do persist in the domestic economic cycle, as demand, consumption and enterprise investment remain weak.

Next year, party officials said China would try to move from a post-health crisis recovery to sustained consumption growth - targeting areas including smart homes, recreation and tourism.

China's economy has dealt with tepid growth this year and looming concerns over its debt-hit property sector.

Officials said Beijing will monitor its real estate markets, and meet what it called 'reasonable' financial needs of property companies.