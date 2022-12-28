U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

1

China EV sales to decline amid rising COVID cases

Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses the outlook for electric vehicle sales in China as the country faces COVID outbreaks.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Warren Buffett: It's a Huge Structural Advantage Not to Have a Lot of Money

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has returned a staggering 3,641,614% since its inception in 1965. Those results speak for themselves. By comparison, the S&P 500 has returned 30,209% in the same time frame. A single dollar invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 would have turned into $36,714, while the same dollar invested into the S&P 500 would have returned just $303. But not even Buffett is immune to the law of large numbers. The bigger something gets, the harder it is for it to keep growi

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Chip glut has prices coming down while ‘chipmakers are hurting’: Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on how chipmakers are grappling with a glut of supply following a major shortage throughout the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Nio stock drops following cuts to Q4 delivery figures, production concerns

    EV developer NIO has cut its delivery guidance figures as it expects COVID disruptions in China to impact manufacturing goals.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Down -28.91% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why GameStop (GME) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for GameStop (GME) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Here’s What a $1 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    Once a symbol of extravagant wealth, $1 million is now the retirement-savings goal for millions of Americans. For retirees able to accumulate $1 million in savings, the funds translate into inflation-adjusted income of $40,000 in the first year of a three-decade retirement using the 4% spending rule. With the addition of the average annual Social Security payment for retirees of about $20,000, a $1 million nest egg can replace about 85% of a $70,000 median household income.

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Alameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he and former executive Gary Wang borrowed more than $546 million from Alameda Research to buy a nearly 8% stake in Robinhood Markets Inc, according to court papers. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhoo

  • Inflation-Wary Shoppers Pull Back as Goods Pile Up in Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Jude Snair knows retail. She works in the portrait department of a JCPenney at the Newport Centre mall in New Jersey. But with or without an employee discount, the 20-year-old said she was mostly avoiding holiday shopping this year. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Medical Properties (MPW): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Medical Properties (MPW) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Better Buy: Rivian Stock or Lucid Stock?

    EV stocks are volatile, but there's likely one long-term opportunity between these two companies.

  • Credit Market Cracks Widen as Distressed Debt Nears $650 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blow-up in the UK and real-estate troubles in China and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?