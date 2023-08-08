China exports fall: It's 'stuck between a rock and a hard place,' says strategist

China's economic woes continue as both imports and exports fell in July by over 10%. That data is fueling Wall Street expectations that China's economy may continue to slow. J.P. Morgan Private Bank U.S. Equity Strategist Abby Yoder tells Yahoo Finance Live how China is "stuck between a rock and a hard place." Yoder explains how China is struggling between stimulating the consumer side of its economy or the infrastructure and real estate side of its economy. Investors in the U.S. will be watching the Chinese economy, with Yoder commenting "It matters what happens with supply chain issues."