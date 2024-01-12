China exports pick up, but deflation lingers

STORY: Chinese exports picked up in December, spelling relief for policymakers.

Overseas shipments rose 2.3% on the year - that was better than forecast and far faster than the month before.

Imports also grew.

But officials warned that growing protectionism and events like the Red Sea ship attacks still pose risks to a recovery.

Economists said the December gains were driven by chips and electronics, and came as overseas demand starts to recover.

It follows data from South Korea, Germany and other major exporters in suggesting that global trade is beginning to bounce back.

It will also be a relief for Beijing after exports fell last year for the first time since 2016.

The picture on China’s domestic economy is less encouraging, however.

Consumer prices fell for a third month in December, while factory-gate prices extended a decline now going back more than a year.

China-watchers say demand is still weak, with the turmoil in the property sector among factors to sap confidence.

Many think that will force Beijing into more stimulus measures.

Analysts at UBS say more steps are needed to boost household spending and eliminate deflation.