China growth beats forecasts in first quarter

STORY: China’s economy is doing better than expected.

Figures out Tuesday showed growth hitting 5.3% in the first quarter.

That was comfortably ahead of analyst forecasts.

The world’s second-largest economy has struggled to deliver a strong post-COVID recovery.

It’s been held back by factors including a mounting crisis in its huge property sector.

Many major developers are struggling to survive as they grapple with massive debts.

China also faces mountainous debts at local government level, and weak consumer spending.

Officials have turned to spending on infrastructure to help lift growth.

The overall picture remains very mixed.

Other data released Tuesday showed retail spending growing less than expected.

Consumer price inflation also cooled more than expected, adding to signs of subdued demand from shoppers.

For now though, the GDP numbers will spell relief for officials, who have set a 5% growth target for the year.

They’re expected to unveil more monetary and fiscal measures in a bid to hit that figure.

Many economists say it looks ambitious, however, with last year’s rate of 5.2% flattered by a rebound from lockdowns.