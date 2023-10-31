China Latest: Manufacturing Unexpectedly Shrinks, Services Miss Estimates
Some unexpected data out of China. Factory activity fell back into contraction in October, while expansion of the services sector eased, according to the official purchasing managers indexes. Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley, discusses what the latest figures say about the health of the world's second-largest economy and the government's policies. He speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."