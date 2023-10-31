China Latest: Manufacturing Unexpectedly Shrinks, Services Miss Estimates

Reuters

(Reuters) -One of the largest U.S. privately owned auto transport companies is quietly mounting a long-shot bid - with increasing interest from the Biden administration - to rescue trucking giant Yellow Corp from bankruptcy liquidation and bring back some 30,000 union jobs, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions. The previously unreported effort by Jack Cooper Transport, a trucking company that counts General Motors, Ford and Stellantis as its main customers, has gained steam in recent weeks as the powerful International Brotherhood of Teamsters union and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators stepped up their pressure campaign on the Biden administration. The piecemeal liquidation of Yellow's vast trucking and terminal assets could begin next month, in a deal that is expected to value its real estate at $1.5 billion and its vehicle fleet at hundreds of millions of dollars.