China’s manufacturing and services sectors unexpectedly contract in October
Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that China’s manufacturing and services sectors have unexpectedly contracted in October.
Last week, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported that revenue returned to growth in Q3 and that the company had generated $2.9 billion of free cash flow in the period. With the global economy weakening, supply chains in tatters, and previous mistakes still costing Boeing billions of dollars, the company's weak balance sheet makes Boeing stock look extremely unattractive. In some respects, Boeing made progress on its turnaround last quarter.
The analysts who follow these fast-growing businesses think their stock prices could shoot much higher.
Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.
And how you can turn their financial success into your own.
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited's ( NYSE:BABA ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 30.9x might make it look like a...
The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.
The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.
Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.
Don't make the same mistake as Zillow when you try to price a home.
The devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian could be an opportunity for real estate investors because of a federal disaster rule that victims are just starting to become aware of. Homeowners along Florida’s Gulf Coast whose homes were damaged and destroyed by the storm are subject to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Substantial Damages and Substantial Improvements rule, also known as the FEMA 50% rule. The rule also applies to commercial property. According to the FEMA 50% rule, if
The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline. It was a rough summer at the local multiplex.
In this article we present the list of 15 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) headline the group of large cap dividend growth stocks […]
These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.
To get a sense of who is truly in control of Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ), it is important to understand the...
General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Monday ahead of this week's two-day Federal Reserve meeting, along with Friday's jobs report.
Microsoft's outlook was weak in its latest report, and growth during this economy shouldn't be taken for granted.
Depending on your portfolio goals, Texas Instruments, Verizon, and this Warren Buffett favorite are excellent picks.
Last week, The Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) stock jumped 5.2%, but insiders who sold US$34m worth of stock in...