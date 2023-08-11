China: 'Pessimism is enormous' on country's economic slowdown, strategist says

President Biden characterized China's economic situation as a "ticking time bomb" this week as the nation experiences a growth slowdown accompanied by deflation.

"It is the world's second-largest economy, and, on top of that, they've got some demographic headwinds: they have to grow rich before they grow old and they're growing old very quickly," Martin Schulz, Federated Hermes Head of International Equity Group, tells Yahoo Finance Live on the pressure Chinese officials are feeling to re-stimulate the economy.

Schulz discusses how investors with exposure to China and Chinese stocks should feel about the country's economic outlook, while also eyeing emerging markets like Brazil, geopolitical headwinds surrounding energy prices, and U.S. recession risks.