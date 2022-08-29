China’s Shenzhen closes electronics market due to COVID

Motley Fool

Just a few years ago, it would almost have been unthinkable to describe General Electric's (NYSE: GE) power business as its best performer, but that's where things stand now. While the other three segments (healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy) have all suffered significantly with supply chain pressures in 2022, GE Power is on track for its full-year guidance. Ongoing performance at GE Power is particularly important for three key reasons, and they all relate to the upcoming breakup of the company.