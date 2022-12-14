China shifts tone on COVID-19 as cases rise
Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses difficulties in tracking China's COVID outbreak as the country eases some of its restrictions.
Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses difficulties in tracking China's COVID outbreak as the country eases some of its restrictions.
Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.
While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.
Mullen Automotive Inc. said Wednesday it will partner with Loop Global Inc. to build public and private electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, infrastructure and network solutions. "The partnership will combine Mullen Automotive's expertise in electric vehicle design and engineering with Loop's expertise in electric vehicle charging infrastructure to offer a comprehensive solution for businesses, municipalities and residential EV drivers looking to deploy seamless and reliable EV charging st
QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock plunged this morning, dropping 10.3% around 9:52 a.m. ET to its all-time lows. The analyst's price target points at about 29% downside from the stock's closing price Tuesday, but it should pinch investors hard given that QuantumScape stock has already lost almost 70% of its value in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded QuantumScape stock's rating from neutral to sell and slashed its price target to $5 a share from $8 per share.
Is this the ultimate safe haven?
A big downgrade from Goldman Sachs has some investors looking askance at the EV battery research pioneer.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.
The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's
A "bruising" FDA meeting for Cytokinetics was actually a blessing in disguise, an analyst said Wednesday as CYTK stock surged.
In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]
Here's a sneak peek into five tech companies, Shopify (SHOP), Datadog (DDOG), Zscaler (ZS), Cloudflare (NET) and Twilio (TWLO), which hold strong fundamentals to grow in the near term.
(Bloomberg) -- Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for President Joe Biden, quickly brushed off the question when it came in toward the end of her daily press conference Tuesday. No, she said, there was no chance that anyone in the White House leaked the November inflation report before its 8:30 a.m. publication. Too much fuss was being made, as she saw it, over what were just “minor market movements.”Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMus
Shares of the online car-selling platform Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were rising this morning after a Citi analyst initiated coverage of the stock yesterday. The analyst believes that demand for online car shopping will continue to grow and that Carvana could benefit as it does. As a result, Carvana's shares were up by 9.9% as of 10:50 a.m. ET.
An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
If you are searching out big dividend yields in the energy patch, then you'll want to examine Sunoco LP's (NYSE: SUN) 7.6% yield and Magellan Midstream's (NYSE: MMP) even higher 8.6%. There are very big differences between the business model of Sunoco and Magellan and that of Devon Energy that make the former two reliable payers and turn Devon into a high-risk dividend play.
Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Moderna could have a winner with its personalized cancer vaccine. But the company also faces big questions.
Even if legalization takes place, it won't solve the problems of many cannabis producers, particularly those based in Canada.
The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 … Continue reading → The post Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
After a dreadful 2022, no one wants to face the possibility of a bear market in 2023. Investors always admire Warren Buffett's wisdom, but it becomes even more compelling when growth stocks cool off and investors better appreciate value investing. As we get to the end of the year, the S&P 500 remains down 15%.