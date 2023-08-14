China’s slowing growth could 'prove to be a good thing for the U.S. and for Europe': Analyst

China's lackluster economic growth following its post-Covid reopening has some investors on edge. eToro USA Investment Analyst Callie Cox and J.P. Morgan Global Wealth Management Investment Strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how China’s slowing growth may impact the United States.

Cox says, "to see growth not come is as expected for China, to see growth slowing down a little more than expected, could actually prove to be a good thing for the U.S. and for Europe, especially, you know, as the central banks work to cool inflation down." Cox notes that "inflation has been a big concern" throughout the world.

Markets have yet to factor in China’s growth issues, Ausenbaugh says, arguing that "consensus estimates for GDP growth in China are still above 5%. I don’t think that’s reflecting, kind of, the ongoing struggles that they’re having… so it’s definitely a region in which we want to kind of tread carefully."