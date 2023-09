AP Finance

President Joe Biden is looking to demonstrate to the world at the Group of 20 summit in India and during a stop in Vietnam that the United States and its like-minded allies are better economic and security partners than China. White House officials said Biden, who was set to depart for New Delhi on Thursday evening, will use this year's G20 gathering as an opportunity for the United States to highlight a proposition for developing and middle income countries that would increase the lending power of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund by some $200 billion. Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to skip the summit, where Premier Li Qiang will represent the country.