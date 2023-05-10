China Warns of 'Strong' Reaction If EU Sanctions Its Companies
China's foreign minister says the country would react "strictly and strongly" to any penalties imposed on its companies by the European Union for supplying Russia with so-called dual-use goods that can be used for both military and civilian purposes. Meanwhile, Italy has signaled to the US that it intends to pull out of a controversial investment pact with China before the end of the year. Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en