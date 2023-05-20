China’s Yellow River: Taming the cradle of Chinese civilisation
China is building another mega dam on Yellow River: https://sc.mp/0wae Preventing natural disasters from the Yellow River has been the goal of every Chinese ruler since ancient times, and the current Chinese government is no exception. But what makes China’s “mother river” so vulnerable to natural calamities, that it has also become known as the “Sorrow of China”? And how have past civilisations tamed the river and tapped its full potential?