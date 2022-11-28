China's COVID protests continue, dragging on major indices.
Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Dave Briggs examine China's most recent protests tied to COVID lockdown policies and how it may affect brands like Apple.
Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Dave Briggs examine China's most recent protests tied to COVID lockdown policies and how it may affect brands like Apple.
Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman outlines conservative lawmakers' intend to take on "woke capitalism", or companies that are sociopolitically active.
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.
With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th
Tesla stock is on the rise in early trade despite a broader market selloff and general weakness in the stock lately. Here’s what’s moving Tesla today.
Eisai plans to share additional data about the Alzheimer’s disease treatment it's developing with Biogen this week.
Turns out it's not a great day for a white wedding.
In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]
In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]
Axsome Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AXSM) AXS-05 substantially and statistically significantly delayed the time to relapse and prevented relapse of agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease, compared to placebo. The ACCORD Phase 3 trial represented a 3.6-fold lower relapse risk than the placebo. AXS-05 also met the key secondary endpoint of relapse prevention based on the relapse rates during the double-blind treatment period (7.5% of AXS-05 patients vs. 25.9% of placebo patients). Related:
Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.
Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.
In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]
The FTX bankruptcy has hurt many stocks in the crypto space, creating buying opportunities for those who are brave enough.
Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.
On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.
Axsome Therapeutics said its Alzheimer's treatment met the goals of a study, sending its shares into the stratosphere, while Biogen's Alzheimer's effort had a setback.
Novavax (NVAX) drops to record lows as the delayed product launch of its COVID-19 vaccine made it lose market share. Management slashes revenue guidance by more than half.