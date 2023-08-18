China's economic story is 'difficult,' but familiar: Strategist

As China’s economic slowdown continues, companies such as Lenovo (0992.HK), Tencent (TCEHY), and XPeng (XPEV), are feeling the impact. Paul Christopher, Head of Global Investment Strategy at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why China’s economic story is "a difficult one," but "a familiar story."

Christopher says that, in China, popular restaurants and tourist locations are experiencing a lot of foot traffic, but "what’s suffering there is private business. Private business is just not really sure where things are going next. They’re struggling to contain costs, to make money. They’re struggling to survive rather than to expand."

There is "this little bit of deflation coming from China to the U.S., worries about debt there, and that weighs on investors here," Christopher says. China "has focused its rapid growth on a lot of… government-directed bank lending so the government tells the banks who gets the money, who gets the capital." A lot of China’s "stock market is run by insiders, corporate executives" and it’s "a very volatile market," Christopher notes. Christopher explains that it’s "difficult" for private firms to get capital if they’re not "already on the government’s list."