How China's economic woes could hurt Apple's stock

Apple (AAPL) shares dip in Friday's pre-market trading session after reporting a fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat on Thursday, missing on expectations for its Chinese segment.

Martin Yang, Oppenheimer Senior Analyst of Emerging Technologies & Services, comments on Apple's guidance while the iPhone maker attempts to withstand China's current economic environment.

"As an Apple investor, you should have accepted that iPhone comes and goes in cycles between two to four years, seems a very long time ago, and we have had three years of very strong iPhone product cycles," Yang tells Yahoo Finance.

