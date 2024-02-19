China's first homegrown airliner makes global debut

STORY: China's challenger to Airbus and Boeing's passenger jets made its first trip outside Chinese territory on Sunday as it staged a fly-by at the Singapore Airshow.

The narrow-body C919 is made by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, or COMAC.

It was one of two commercial planes flying at the airshow's media preview on Sunday, which also featured aerobatics by teams from the South Korean, Indian and Indonesian air forces.

According to the Singapore Economic Development Board, it's the first time Chinese exhibitors have taken part in the biennial show.

It's also the first major international industry event since last month's blowout of a door plug on a 737 MAX 9 pushed Boeing into yet another safety crisis.

China has invested heavily to try and break the grip Airbus and Boeing have on the global market.

With the two Western plane-makers struggling to meet production demand - and Boeing ensnared in a string of crises - the aviation industry is watching how COMAC positions itself as a viable alternative.

China has signaled plans for a push to boost the C919 and its maker's footprint domestically and internationally this year.

The first of now four C919s began flying with China Eastern Airlines last year.

So far, it's only certified within China.

But the country's aviation authority said last month it would try and get the C919 validated this year by the European Union's regulator, after starting the process in 2018.

According to Chinese media reports, a COMAC official said in January the company will invest tens of billions of yuan to expand C919 production capacity over the next three to five years.