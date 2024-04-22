China's Xi Orders Biggest Military Reorganization Since 2015

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the biggest reorganization of the nation's military since 2015. It's a move that affects the force in charge of capabilities including cyber warfare. John Liu reports on Bloomberg Television.
(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA has hired close to 30 people to launch its securities operation in China, re-entering the market after exiting a local joint venture 17 years ago, people familiar with the matter said.
Income tax receipts in India, comprising personal and corporate levies, rose 17.7% year-on-year to nearly $235 billion in the 2023/24 financial year ending in March, reflecting the rising incomes of rich taxpayers and corporate profits. Net income tax receipts for the 2023/24 financial year ending in March rose to 19.58 trillion rupees ($234.9 billion), up from 16.64 trillion in the previous financial year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Sunday. The net tax collections are 7.4% higher than the government's initial budget target set in February 2023, said a statement by the CBDT, a wing of the federal finance ministry.
Musk said "It may be possible very soon" while replying to an X post by a user asking when the EV maker would launch FSD in China. The Musk-led EV maker rolled out FSD four years ago but has yet to make it available in China despite customers urging it to do so. Other Chinese automakers have been seeking to gain an advantage over Tesla by rolling out similar software.
(Bloomberg) -- Middle East tensions and currency volatility have caused Japan's record stock rally to falter, but the weakness looks temporary as solid corporate fundamentals and the long-term artificial intelligence outlook provide support.
(Bloomberg) -- After years of working to assure the US government that its popular social media app isn't a threat to national security, TikTok's loss in that fight now seems almost inevitable.
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong investment bankers could face more job cuts as the slowdown in China deals persists and employers look to trim highly compensated staff, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.