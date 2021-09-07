U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com gets its first president

Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre talks about JD.com's new appointment as founder Richard Liu steps away from day-to-day operations.

  • Bitcoin crashes to below $50,000 in sudden, sharp fall

    Price volatility makes many in El Salvador less than optimistic about the currency’s adoption.

  • Why Upstart Stock Was Up Almost 90% in August

    From an increase in loan activity as a result of signing up new partners, revenue results easily surpassed expectations.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • This Simple Thing Sent These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Soaring Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has consistently hit new highs for quite a while since the coronavirus bear market in early 2020. Before the market opened on Tuesday morning, it looked as though the Nasdaq might take a bit of a breather, as Nasdaq futures were down about 18 points to 15,633 as of 7 a.m. EDT. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) has become the giant of online dating, with its popular Tinder app driving its performance over the past several years.

  • Blockbuster movie sales boost AMC, GameStop earnings preview, Robinhood in focus

    Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: AMC shares seeing some bounce after a tremendous box office showing from Marvel’s latest film Shang-Chi, GameStop preparing to report its Q2 earnings as the stock continues to trade above $200, and the news surrounding Robinhood as the market continues to see concerns over the possible ban of payment for order flow.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in September

    September is often a sleepy period, but there are some interesting companies that are still expected to make waves this month. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) are three companies that have some potential catalysts kicking in this month. Earnings season has come and gone, but some companies like Adobe march to the beat of a different fiscal drummer.

  • 3M stock sinks to lead the Dow's losers, heads for first close below 200-DMA in 13 months

    Shares of 3M Co. sank 3.0% in morning trading Tuesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners and to put them on track to close at a 5 1/2-month low. The industrial and consumer products company's stock, stock's price decline of $5.85 is shaving roughly 39 points off the price of the Dow, which is down 280 points, or 0.8%, with 24 if 30 components losing ground. 3M shares are also on track to close below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), which many on Wall Street view as

  • 2 Smart Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    The most recent round of 13-F forms has been filed with the SEC. These quarterly reports disclose the equity holdings of institutional investment firms, providing a degree of transparency for the financial community.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback. For example, there's never been a rolling 20-year period where the S&P 500 has delivered negative total returns, including dividends.

  • Here’s who does not need to work with a financial adviser

    3 clues you're the kind of person who can tackle their finances on their own.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • Tesla Stock Is Rising for an Odd Reason

    It's a down day for the market, but Tesla stock continues its recent run. Figuring out exactly why isn't easy.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    A handful of names stand ready to rally regardless of what the broader environment looks like going forward.

  • George Soros Calls BlackRock’s China Investment ‘Tragic Mistake’

    (Bloomberg) -- George Soros criticized BlackRock Inc.’s China push as a risk to clients’ money and U.S. security interests, in the billionaire financier and philanthropist’s latest broadside against investment in the world’s second-largest economy. “Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake,” Soros wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. “It is likely to lose money for BlackRock’s clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and

  • enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium To Combine To Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company

    enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX: AZZ) (OTCQB: AZZUF) (FRA: P8AA) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development staged in-situ reco

  • Draftkings Clears Key Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

    Draftkings Inc saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an upgrade from 79 to 82. Decades of market research shows that the best-performing stocks tend to have an RS Rating north of 80 as they launch their biggest price moves. Draftkings stock is building a cup without handle with a 74.48 entry.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.