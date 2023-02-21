Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Russia, U.S. debt ceiling fight looms
Yahoo Finance’s Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to discuss the latest political headlines happening out of Washington, D.C.
Yahoo Finance’s Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to discuss the latest political headlines happening out of Washington, D.C.
PSEG (PEG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.59% and 44.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.17% and 0.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.
Invest in stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), nCino (NCNO), Informatica (INFA) & Palantir Technologies (PLTR), at the moment, for solid earnings acceleration.
The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.
The company's reductions in Sweden are expected to be followed by thousands of job cuts elsewhere.
If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-a
Palo Alto's (PANW) fiscal Q2 revenues are expected to have benefited from the heightened demand for cybersecurity solutions.
S&P 500 investors still like dividend stocks. But, they're being much pickier about them this year.
The home-improvement retailer issued a disappointing outlook, overshadowing a strong fourth quarter, and raised dividend.
Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Nvidia is a giant in data centers and gaming, with artificial intelligence (AI) a growth opportunity. Is Nvidia stock a buy right now, with earnings on deck? Recently, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics predicted that chip sales will decline 4.1% in 2023.
Trinity Industries (TRN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.33% and 32.96%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Futures fell after weak guidance from Walmart and Home Depot. Tesla lithium buzz and demand are in focus. Nvidia earnings loom.
Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.3% year-on-year to $35.83 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $35.97 billion. Customer transactions for the quarter fell 6%. Comparable sales decreased 0.3%, and comparable sales in the U.S. slipped 0.3%. Gross profit rose 0.5% Y/Y to $11.9 billion. The operating margin was 13.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 1.5% to $4.75 billion. The operating expenses increased 1.9% Y/Y to