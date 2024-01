Barrons.com

When SoFi Technologies reports earnings Monday morning, investors will be watching closely to see if the company succeeds in posting its first quarterly profit. The fintech’s management has previously said it expects to report its first profit—according to generally accepted accounting principles—for the 2023 fourth quarter. SoFi began as a lender focused on refinancing debt but now operates through three segments: lending, which includes student, personal, and home loans; financial services; and a technology platform.