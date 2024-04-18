Chip sector enters correction territory on demand concerns

The semiconductor industry has come under significant pressure in recent months, with chip stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA) and the broader Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index (^SOX) declining more than 10% from their record highs. This selloff has pushed the overall chip sector into correction territory.

The downturn in chip stocks comes from growing concerns about the long-term demand outlook for semiconductors.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Madison Mills breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode.

This post was written by Angel Smith