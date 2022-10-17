U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.38
    +98.31 (+2.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,231.39
    +596.56 (+2.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,678.57
    +357.18 (+3.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.38
    +46.97 (+2.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.41
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.70
    +6.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.57
    +0.49 (+2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9839
    +0.0115 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0172 (+1.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9350
    +0.2150 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,518.20
    +311.15 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.14
    +7.67 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
Watch live:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit!

Chipotle CEO on company’s social media presence: ‘We’ve maxed out all our followers’

Chipotle CEO, Brian Niccol speaks at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on evolving social media and opportunity in the metaverse.

