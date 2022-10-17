Chipotle CEO on company’s social media presence: ‘We’ve maxed out all our followers’

Benzinga

Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Spectator division looks to shut down its video game-centric television and online network G4 after mass layoffs less than a year after its return. G4 failed to gain traction despite attempts over the past several months, the Deadline reports citing an internal email from Spectacor CEO Dave Scott. The closure will affect a few dozen employees and contract workers. Comcast said it would assist them with outplacement and consider some for internal opportunities. The