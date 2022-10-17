Chipotle CEO on company’s social media presence: ‘We’ve maxed out all our followers’
Chipotle CEO, Brian Niccol speaks at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on evolving social media and opportunity in the metaverse.
Chipotle CEO, Brian Niccol speaks at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on evolving social media and opportunity in the metaverse.
Netflix wants to make it as simple as possible for people who have been using someone else’s account — possibly in violation of the company’s terms of use — to set up a separate paid membership. On Monday, Netflix is launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets anyone on an existing account migrate their profile […]
The streaming company is trying to understand how late-pandemic activities are affecting viewing habits, as it looks to reverse two consecutive quarters of customer defections and keep subscribers coming back for more.
Yeah...queen.View Entire Post ›
(Bloomberg) -- Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has agreed to buy Parler, a social media platform that has been embraced by conservatives who departed Twitter over allegations of political censorship.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Kick Off the Week With Rally After Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryParlement Technologies, the parent com
The list of critics and detractors of Mark Zuckerberg is growing day by day. There is, of course, the financial community, analysts and investors, who are merciless about Meta Platforms , the entrepreneur's empire of social networks. Zuckerberg's strategy is what unites all these critics.
The videogame company estimated its bookings grew by 11% to 15% from a year earlier in September, up from 5% to 7% in August.
News Corp shares got a late Friday boost from plans to potentially rejoin Fox Corp under a new media company lead by Rupert Murdoch.
Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Spectator division looks to shut down its video game-centric television and online network G4 after mass layoffs less than a year after its return. G4 failed to gain traction despite attempts over the past several months, the Deadline reports citing an internal email from Spectacor CEO Dave Scott. The closure will affect a few dozen employees and contract workers. Comcast said it would assist them with outplacement and consider some for internal opportunities. The
Heidi Klum is celebrating a big milestone on Instagram, but she’s not doing it with balloons or confetti. She found a much sexier way to honor hitting 10 million followers on the social media platform: hot-pink lingerie. The 49-year-old supermodel posted an Instagram Reel that might take the cake for being one of her popular […]
Check out the highlights from the rapper's hosting debut
It's a hot girl "SNL."
Donna D'Errico posted an Instagram photo of her toned abs and legs in lingerie. The 'Baywatch' alum follows a vegan diet and claps back at ageist comments.
'We have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,' Kanye West said after he was locked out of Twitter.
Wendy's has slowly built its way into being the number two hamburger chain behind McDonald's . The chain has passed Restaurant Brands International's Burger King for the number two spot in the United States by following a pretty simple formula. Using fresh, never frozen beef sounds like a gimmick but it makes operations harder for Wendy's compared to its two big rivals.
Kanye West continues to create outrage. The outspoken rapper contended in a new interview that George Floyd died of the drug fentanyl, and not from the actions of the Minnesota police officer who was convicted of his murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West claimed on Sunday’s episode of the Revolt TV show “Drink Champs.” ...
Jin, the oldest member, will step up first.
In this revealing documentary, Giancarlo Granda, former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, shares the intimate details of his 7-year relationship with a charming older woman, Becki Falwell, and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr. Directed by Billy Corben, GOD FORBID: THE SEX SCANDAL THAT BROUGHT DOWN A DYNASTY outlines Granda’s entanglement with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives and the overarching influence this affair had on a presidential election.
President Joe Biden received pushback from conservatives on social media after telling a young teen not to date any serious guys until she's 30 years old.
G4 is shutting down — again. Comcast Spectacor, the cable and entertainment giant’s sports and esports division, told G4 TV employees Sunday that the gaming network was shutting down effective immediately. The decision has resulted in 45 staff members of G4 TV losing their jobs. In a memo, obtained by Variety, Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO […]
Ike Barinholtz, Simu Liu and Iliza Shlesinger faced off Sunday in the first semifinal competition of "Celebrity Jeopardy!"