Chipotle 'likely outpaced' restaurant peers in Q4: Analyst

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has been on a tremendous growth trajectory. Ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report due out February 6, Citi Director of Equity Research Jon Tower joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Chipotle's success. He says the company is "likely going to continue to see share gains."

Tower says Chipotle "has been doing quite well" and he expects strong fourth-quarter earnings as Chipotle "likely outpaced" the rest of the industry. He notes the fast-casual chain satisfies customers by providing ample food for the money spent, along with new menu items.

While the restaurant industry has seen "softness" due to a consumer spending slowdown, especially among lower-income groups, Tower says "Chipotle has seen that group do remarkably well."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

