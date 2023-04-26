Chipotle reports stronger-than-anticipated Q1 revenue, sees same-store sales surge 10.9%
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses first-quarter earnings for Chipotle.
Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) said the European regulators had certified the Fisker Ocean SUV. The company intends to start deliveries of Fisker Ocean One launch edition to European customers on May 5. "After that, we intend to deliver all Ocean Ones by the end of September while also initiating some deliveries of the Fisker Ocean Extreme, starting in Europe with the U.S. to follow," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. The CEO said the company recently built several mid-trim level all-wheel-drive Fisk
"Bootstrapping" strategies like wholesaling have exploded in popularity, but an investor who owns over 1,250 units shares why they won't work in 2023.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.22% and 0.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Anheuser-Busch InBev has put two marketing executives on leave amid conservative backlash over Bud Light's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Here's what you need to know.
A new study conducted by finance professors from the University of Florida shows the potential value of ChatGPT in predicting stock market movements. See More: A Healthier Alternative to Coffee & Energy Drinks: Pureboost Gives You Energy Without The Burnout and Exhaustion In the study, over 50,000 news headlines about companies dating back to October 2021 were fed to the chatbot, which evaluated whether the news was good, bad or irrelevant to the company's stock prices. Using sentiment analysis,
More details emerge on why GM is driving away from Apple CarPlay.
CEO Badri Kothandaraman said high interest rates seem to be making solar power less attractive to customers in several states.
Just when you thought the S&P 500 banking crisis was over, tanking financial stocks remind investors the crisis still rages.
Despite the early recovery seen at the start of the year, following 2022’s resolute bear, a sustained bull rally has failed to materialize since. Weighed down by an uncertain global economic backdrop and the prospect of a recession, market conditions have been volatile, with investors seeking clear signals on the market’s direction. Well, according to Carson Group chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, there are plenty of them flashing brightly right now. In contrast to those predicting rough day
The bank is now fighting for its survival, after its strategy of winning over wealthy clients with huge mortgage loans went wrong.
(Bloomberg) -- On his second day in the job, Ecopetrol SA’s chief executive officer sent shares in the state-run oil company plunging to a new low for the year.Most Read from BloombergTesla Drops Model Y Starting Price Below the Average US VehicleFox Fired Its Biggest Star Tucker Carlson, Who Badmouthed BossesBRICS Draws Membership Bids From 19 Nations Before SummitAirline Cancels Passengers’ $10,000 Business Class Tickets Sold in Error for $300First Republic Bank to Weigh Up to $100 Billion in
Bud Light lost both dollar sales and market share after calls to boycott the brand, while Miller Lite and Coors Light both gained, an industry report said.
The gold rush from pioneering cancer immunotherapy Keytruda is about to run out for Merck & Co. Keytruda, one of the world’s top-selling drugs, powered its maker for the past decade. To extend sales further, Merck has been seeking to combine Keytruda with other drugs, which could get new patents if proven to work.
I am approaching the time when I'll take required minimum distributions (RMDs) from my individual retirement account (IRA). I am in a quandary about what I can do with this anticipated largesse of cash. I do not necessarily need the … Continue reading →
Javice rushed to pull her funds out of Signature Bank after it was taken over by the FDIC in March.
Novavax (NVAX) is expected to provide updates on its ongoing clinical development in the first quarter of 2023.
On Monday afternoon, Johnson & Johnson which owns each of these brands, put a number on it: About $40 billion. Johnson & Johnson is pricing the IPO at between $20 and $23 per share, and expects to raise about $3.2 billion. At a valuation of $40 billion, Kenvue represents about 9% of Johnson & Johnson’s current market value f $426 billion.
Elon Musk has inadvertently revealed what appears to be a secret “burner” Twitter account that the billionaire has used to make under-the-radar comments about Tesla, Joe Biden, and the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
Why hire a financial advisor who will take around 1% percent of your assets per year when you can get a certificate of deposit (CD) at over 5% with no fee? That alone amounts to a 6% return on your … Continue reading →
Sales tax on large purchases, like a car, is crucial to factor into the price. Depending on where you live and the price of your car, sales tax can cost you thousands of dollars. But did you know there are … Continue reading →