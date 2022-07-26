U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,921.05
    -45.79 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,761.54
    -228.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,562.57
    -220.09 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.25
    -12.53 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.54
    -1.16 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.40
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    +0.20 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0124
    -0.0101 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0330 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8580
    +0.1920 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,977.78
    -1,183.84 (-5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.84
    -9.27 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Chipotle stock jumps on earnings beat, price hikes

Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Chipotle's second-quarter earnings results.

