Chips bill ‘is going to bring down costs, secure our national security,’ Sen. Kelly says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- AMD
- TXN
- NVDA
- SSNLF
- INTC
Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) sits down with Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita to discuss the outlook for getting the chips bill passed and the importance of securing semiconductor supply chains.