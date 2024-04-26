'Choppy market' ahead with Fed 'on pause': Strategist

US Equities (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) are moving higher despite the hotter-than-expected Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) reading. Big Tech earnings, however, may serve as a catalyst for the market's continued optimism.

BMO Wealth Management US Chief Investment Officer Yung-Yu Ma joins The Morning Brief to give insight into how the market is moving during this earnings season and what investors should expect from recent economic data.

Ma is not certain that strong earnings alone can steer the macroeconomic environment: "We definitely think earnings are important here and the growth trajectory is important. But it's also worth noting that since the market is more relying on growth now for both stabilization and the upside gains, I think we have a more inherent push and pull to the market because that growth is somewhat uncertain. We do think it's going to materialize and actually accelerate in the second half, but once you pull away the backing of the Fed and having the Fed more on pause now, inflation being a little bit stickier and the slow path down, we do think that does mean a little more of a choppy market."

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino