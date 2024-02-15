Cisco could have a long road to recovery, analyst explains

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) are dropping Thursday morning as the company cut its full-year guidance and moves to cut 4,000 employees, or 5% of its total workforce, which will amount to nearly $800 million in severance costs. Will this be enough to deter investors from the company?

Morningstar Equity Analyst William Kerwin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Cisco's performance and give insight into the company's future both in the long-term and short-term.

Kerwin explains why Cisco's recovery may take longer than expected after coming out of a slowdown: "We think it will last through 2024, quite frankly, and thereafter, we don't necessarily forecast a snapback, so to speak, in demand but more so a return to what is typically low single-digit growth for Cisco, and that's all that we need to see for our thesis to bear out."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino