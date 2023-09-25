Cisco-Splunk deal signals tech M&A resurgence: Jefferies

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed its acquisition with Splunk (SPLK) last week, acquiring the software company for $28 billion. A note from Jefferies analysts points to increased optimism for M&A activity in the tech space, especially as AI becomes more prominent.

Yahoo Finance Tech Reporter Allie Garfinkle details how AI hype is helping to drive up valuations of software developers while examining the outlook on renewed interests for tech M&A.

