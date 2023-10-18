Citi cuts Nvidia price target after China chip restrictions
Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are trending lower after the Biden administration announced tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China. Upon this news, Citigroup lowered its price target on shares of the chipmaker. Yahoo Finance Reporter Josh Schafer breaks down the restrictions and how Nvidia will work under those restrictions.
