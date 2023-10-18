Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,314.60
    -58.60 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,665.08
    -332.57 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,314.30
    -219.44 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.81
    -37.24 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    +1.56 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.60
    +25.90 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9040
    +0.0570 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9170
    +0.1660 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,229.65
    -241.55 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.15
    -5.42 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.00
    -87.21 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,042.25
    +1.96 (+0.01%)
     

Citi cuts Nvidia price target after China chip restrictions

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are trending lower after the Biden administration announced tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China. Upon this news, Citigroup lowered its price target on shares of the chipmaker. Yahoo Finance Reporter Josh Schafer breaks down the restrictions and how Nvidia will work under those restrictions.

