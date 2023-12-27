Advertisement
Citi names GM, Delta, KeyCorp as top stocks for 2024

Angel Smith and Brian Sozzi

Citigroup (C) has unveiled its top stock picks for 2024. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, Citi analysts have named Delta (DAL), United (UAL), Boeing (BA) in aviation, General Motors (GM) for autos, and regional lender KeyCorp (KEY) among stocks it expects to outperform in the new year.

Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith analyze Citi's forecasts, providing insights into how the stocks have been performing throughout 2023.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

