Citi names GM, Delta, KeyCorp as top stocks for 2024

Citigroup (C) has unveiled its top stock picks for 2024. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, Citi analysts have named Delta (DAL), United (UAL), Boeing (BA) in aviation, General Motors (GM) for autos, and regional lender KeyCorp (KEY) among stocks it expects to outperform in the new year.

Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith analyze Citi's forecasts, providing insights into how the stocks have been performing throughout 2023.

