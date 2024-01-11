Citi warns of one-time charges ahead of earnings

Citigroup (C) shares fall in Thursday pre-market trading after warning investors ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report on Friday, January 12, disclosing two major charges — $880 million in currency conversion from the Argentine Peso and restructuring-related costs that totaled $780 million.

Yahoo Finance’s Madison Mills takes a closer look at commentary surrounding Citi and the bank sector in general.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim.