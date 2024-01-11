Advertisement
Citi warns of one-time charges ahead of earnings

Seana Smith
·Anchor

Citigroup (C) shares fall in Thursday pre-market trading after warning investors ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report on Friday, January 12, disclosing two major charges — $880 million in currency conversion from the Argentine Peso and restructuring-related costs that totaled $780 million.

Yahoo Finance’s Madison Mills takes a closer look at commentary surrounding Citi and the bank sector in general.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim.

