Citron Research claims Etsy is largest organized clearinghouse for the sale of counterfeit goods

Reuters

The percentage of counterfeit goods on Etsy has become too large and the company could no longer defend it as a small percentage of revenue, said Citron, which cemented its reputation in the research industry by calling out poor performers and betting against their stocks. "Counterfeit items, fraud and other illicit practices are explicitly prohibited on Etsy," an Etsy spokesperson said in an email, adding that the company had expanded the team dedicated to fighting counterfeits and violations of its policy for handmade goods. Citron alleged that Etsy had allowed sellers on the platform to buy "ad words" of brands and then labeled many of them as trusted websites.