Citron Research claims Etsy is largest organized clearinghouse for the sale of counterfeit goods
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses Citron Research’s claims against Etsy.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses Citron Research’s claims against Etsy.
The percentage of counterfeit goods on Etsy has become too large and the company could no longer defend it as a small percentage of revenue, said Citron, which cemented its reputation in the research industry by calling out poor performers and betting against their stocks. "Counterfeit items, fraud and other illicit practices are explicitly prohibited on Etsy," an Etsy spokesperson said in an email, adding that the company had expanded the team dedicated to fighting counterfeits and violations of its policy for handmade goods. Citron alleged that Etsy had allowed sellers on the platform to buy "ad words" of brands and then labeled many of them as trusted websites.
Actor Robert Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a northern Virginia town's council meeting opposing a proposed $550 million data center from Amazon. The Town of Warrenton voted 4-3 early Wednesday morning to approve a special use permit for Amazon, despite Duvall's opposition. The 92-year-old “The Godfather” and “The Great Santini” actor lives on a farm in Fauquier County, which surrounds the town.
(Bloomberg) -- German bonds erased losses and money markets trimmed bets on further European Central Bank tightening after Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said rate bets have been excessively volatile. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to ‘Full Self-Driving
Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.
Exxon Mobil labor negotiators advised managers ahead of 2021 talks that they believed the company might have to lock out Texas refinery workers to achieve its aims of taking away job protections based on seniority, according to witnesses testifying at a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) hearing. An NLRB judge will decide whether the largest U.S. oil firm has to pay millions of dollars in back pay to about 650 workers locked out of their jobs for 10 months while talks continued. The judge is hearing testimony from company and United Steelworkers' officials this week.
In his immediate response to media queries, former dean of Stanford’s law school Larry Kramer gave a very personal explanation for why he’d pledge $500,000 to get Sam Bankman-Fried out on bail. Kramer, along with Stanford computer scientist Andreas Paepcke, were both identified yesterday as bail guarantors after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers missed a window to appeal the decision. For his part, Kramer and SBF’s parents Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried have been “close friends since the mid-1990s.”
DEEP DIVE In basketball, a double-double is a combination of at least 10 or more of the following in a game: points scored, rebounds, assists, blocked shots or steals. For dividend stocks, you might find a screen of double-doubles below to be fascinating.
While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it
Agnico (AEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.13% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
XP Inc.A (XP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -67.39% and 14.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Berkshire Hathaway bought a stake in BYD—now the world's top-selling EV brand—in 2008.
FEATURE Presidents Day is just around the corner. The federal holiday, which falls on Monday, Feb. 20, in 2023, may come as a breather for investors, who have had to navigate a volatile stock market of late.
High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.
The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.
Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.
Financial advisers and retirement coaches often have two words for people in their 50s and 60s concerned about retirement: Work longer. Doing so, they say, can boost their savings, help them receive larger Social Security benefits by delaying claiming them and provide something to do in unretirement. “As it currently stands, working longer is not a realistic cure for retirement insecurity for many Americans,” write Lisa F. Berkman, director of the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies, and Beth C. Truesdale, a sociologist and research fellow at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research and a visiting scientist at Berkman’s center.
Betting that the stock price will rise, the legendary investor acquired call options on the online seller of second-hand vehicles.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to ‘Full Self-Driving’ Crash RiskTurns Out a Top George Santos Donor Is in the Background-Check BusinessSaudi Arabia’s pledge that OPEC+ will hold oil supplies steady is setting up global oil markets for a year of two contrastin
Most residents in states that distributed some kind of stimulus payments last year don’t have to report them on their federal returns. But some residents in four states do — largely because of how their states designed these payments.
(Bloomberg) -- The resignation of YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki after 25 years at Google is another example of an unsettling trend in Silicon Valley: High profile women are heading for the exits.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to ‘Full Self-Driving’ Crash RiskTurns Out a Top