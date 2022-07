Climate change: UK braces for record-high temperatures amid energy crunch

Reuters

Au 22-year-old bystander who witnessed a deadly shooting over the weekend at a shopping mall near Indianapolis was hailed as a hero on Monday for killing the gunman and limiting the number of casualties in the massacre. Local officials said the "Good Samaritan" man - who was lawfully carrying a firearm - stopped the gunman almost as soon the suspect opened fire on Sunday evening in the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, outside of Indianapolis. In addition to the gunman, who had a rifle and several magazines of ammunition, three people were killed and two others were wounded.