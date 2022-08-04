U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.95
    +3.78 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,780.57
    -31.93 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,715.77
    +47.61 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.87
    -2.05 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.11
    -0.55 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    +20.60 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.04
    +0.15 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6850
    -0.0630 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4530
    -0.3780 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,059.39
    -279.55 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.73
    -2.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,461.70
    +16.02 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Clorox misses on Q2 earnings, cites inflation

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLX

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi breaks down Clorox's second-quarter earnings results.

Recommended Stories